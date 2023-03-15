Snubbing local players in the Black Stars does not speak well of our league - Bismark Kobi-Mensah

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 March 2023

Great Olympics head coach, Bismark Kobi-Mensah, has expressed his disappointment in the exclusion of home-based players from the latest Black Stars squad to face Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.



Black Stars coach Chris Hughton announced a 25-man squad for the doubleheader against Angola, leaving no room for any local players.



Bismark Kobi-Mensah, who is the Black Galaxies assistant coach, professed snubbing local players from Ghana’s squad, which gives the wrong impression about the domestic league.



"For now, it does not speak well of our league. There should be a plan and a policy. You cannot name Black Stars squad without a local player. It does not speak well of our league. It does not encourage the local players. I don't where this is done but the trust is, it is not right and this does not speak well of our brand,” he told Citi Sports.



"There should be a policy that if you invite local players, they have to be encouraged. When we went to the CHAN tournament, the team did not do well but we also saw the Black Stars at the World Cup in Qatar.



He noted that depriving local players of a slot in the Black Stars would lead to increase in player exodus since they don’t get the recognition they need.



"Disappointment will always be there but it does not take away the qualities of these players. There should be a policy if not, these players will always want to play outside the country because the players don’t get good salary, no motivation even at the World Cup.



Ghana will face Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 23 before traveling to Luanda for the return leg.



