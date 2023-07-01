Small hype and fame? - Asamoah Gyan slams Meteors boys who feel bigger than the team

Sports News of Saturday, 1 July 2023

Former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan, has given a stern verdict on the abysmal outing of the Black Meteors at the ongoing U-23 African Cup of Nations in Morocco.



Ibrahim Tanko's team crashed out of the tournament with four points after a draw with Guinea in a match they needed to win.



Ghana took the lead but was pegged back by the fellow West Africans causing their exit at the group stage.



Reacting to the 1 - 1 result against Guinea, Gyan tweeted: "What I saw in this Black meteors team is some players think they are bigger than the whole team. Small hype and fame ? SHM.



"Modern football is not about only what you do with the ball. It’s about what you do without the ball. I see players thinking the can play alone. It’s about time we wake up and defend when we lose the ball. SMH"



Ghana started on a bright footing beating Congo Republic 3 - 2 before being humiliated 5 - 1 by the hosts, Morocco.



Social media users have taken the team on for an abysmal performance that means Ghana will have to wait longer to qualify for Olympics football because the top teams at the AFCON gain automatic qualification.



The last time Ghana played football at the Olympics was in 2004.



