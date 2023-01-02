Slavko Matic announces Hearts of Oak squad for Bechem United encounter

Sports News of Monday, 2 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Slavko Matic has named his squad for their matchday 10 encounter against Bechem United.



The Phobians will host the Hunters at the Cape Coast Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.



Hearts of Oak will be looking forward to maintaining their unbeaten streak since the appointment of Matic.



However, the team will be without Gladson Awako, Suraj Seidu, Konadu Yiadom, Denis Korsah, and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh due to their involvement in the Black Galaxies preparations ahead of the CHAN tournament in Algeria.



Below is Hearts of Oak's squad for the game:



Goalkeepers

Eric Ofori Antwi

Richmond Ayi



Defenders

Samuel Inkoom

Rashid Okine

Zakaria Yakubu

Robert Addo

Caleb Amankwah



Midfielders

Glid Otanga

Eric Esso

Amankwah Baafi

Ibrahim Salifu

Enoch Asubonteng

Benjamin Yorke



Strikers

Kwado Obeng Jr

Isaac Mensah

Yassan Outaching

Gideon Asante