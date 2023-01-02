You are here: HomeSports2023 01 02Article 1689281

Sports News of Monday, 2 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Slavko Matic announces Hearts of Oak squad for Bechem United encounter

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Slavko Matic has named his squad for their matchday 10 encounter against Bechem United.

The Phobians will host the Hunters at the Cape Coast Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Hearts of Oak will be looking forward to maintaining their unbeaten streak since the appointment of Matic.

However, the team will be without Gladson Awako, Suraj Seidu, Konadu Yiadom, Denis Korsah, and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh due to their involvement in the Black Galaxies preparations ahead of the CHAN tournament in Algeria.

Below is Hearts of Oak's squad for the game:

Goalkeepers
Eric Ofori Antwi
Richmond Ayi

Defenders
Samuel Inkoom
Rashid Okine
Zakaria Yakubu
Robert Addo
Caleb Amankwah

Midfielders
Glid Otanga
Eric Esso
Amankwah Baafi
Ibrahim Salifu
Enoch Asubonteng
Benjamin Yorke

Strikers
Kwado Obeng Jr
Isaac Mensah
Yassan Outaching
Gideon Asante