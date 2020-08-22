Sports News of Saturday, 22 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Sixty Ghana U-20 players to begin justify your inclusion ahead AYC qualifiers

Head coach of Ghana's U-20 team, the Black Satellites, Karim Zito has invited sixty players to begin a justify your inclusions ahead of the Africa Youth Championship qualifiers.



The players are expected to report at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence on Sunday to begin preparations for the qualifiers.



The number will be pruned to twenty-two for the qualifiers which begins later this year.



The Africa Youth Championship will be held in Mauritania from February to March next year, with the FIFA U-20 World Cup slated for May 2021.



The players invited will undergo the COVID-19 testing, as the necessary protocols are maintained to avoid the spread of the deadly virus in camp.



Meanwhile, the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence, which served as an isolation center has been fumigated making it safe for players to lodge there.



Government eased restrictions on some national teams, including the Black Satellites to allow them prepare adequately for international competitions.



The Ghana U-20 team is the only African country to have won the FIFA U-20 World Cup.





