Six wingers expected to make Ghana’s final squad for the 2022 World Cup

With coach Otto Addo expected to name Ghana’s final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, here are 6 wingers expected to dominate the Black Stars squad for the tournament.



13 wingers were named in Ghana’s 55-man provisional squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The players include Jordan Ayew, Kamladeen Suelemana, Dauda Mohammed, Ernest Nuamah, Yaw Yeboah, Emmanuel Gyasi, Fatawu Issahaku, Osman Bukari, Ransford Yeboah, Kamal Sowah, Samuel Owusu, Christopher Antwi-Adjei, Joel Fameyeh.



However, with only 26 players available to make the slot for the tournament, it would not be prudent to take all 13 wingers for the tournament as there are other departments which must be taken care of.



The Black Stars are in Group H of the World Cup and would come up against Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



Here are 6 players expected to be in Ghana’s squad for the World Cup



Jordan Ayew



Despite not being able to find his form at both club level with Crystal Palace and in the Black Stars, Jordan Ayew’s place in the squad is assured. Having played at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the forward has enough experience needed to improve the team.







However, the question on the mind of people is how coach Otto Addo will utilize Jordan Ayew as a substitute player.



Kamaldeen Sulemana







The left nimble-footed player reportedly got injured a few days ago but is expected to be back in action for his club Stade Rennes in the French League. Kamaldeen was an integral member of Ghana’s 2021 AFCON team in Cameroon. He missed Ghana’s World Cup playoffs against Nigeria as he sustained a back injury which ruled him out of the team. Kamaldeen’s place in Ghana’s squad is not debatable only if he is fully fit to play.



Fatawu Issahaku







Since his promotion from the u-20 to the Black Stars, Issahaku has struggled to settle into the senior national team. The player has made a few appearances for the Black Stars which includes the AFCON and the Kirin tournament. He has also been able to break into the senior team of Sporting where he has gone on to play in the Champions League despite reports he was going to be demoted to the second team. Issahaku was recently impressive for the Black Stars against Nicaragua as he scored his first and only goal in the match.



Osman Bukari







The winger is the only player in the department with more goal contributions up to 14 in 24 matches. The winger got his debut goal for the Black Stars in the AFCON 2023 qualifiers against Madagascar and has won the hearts of many football fans. Bukari's style of play is similar to Haminu Dramani who is fast on the ball and very aggressive when the team is not with the ball. Bukari’s ability to read action from the bench and come on to leave a huge impression in matches.



Ransford Yeboah-Konigsdorffer







The 21-year-old was given less time to showcase himself in his debut match against Brazil. Ransford Yeboah-Konigsdorffer was part of the players who switch nationalities from Germany to Ghana. The player is versatile as he can play on both left and right flanks, centre forward and a force 9. In his debut season at Hamburger has scored 5 goals in 16 matches.



Kamal Sowah







The Black Stars newbie earned his first call-up to the Black Stars in the provisional squad. Although many have argued that his failure to play in the qualifiers might ruin his place in the final squad, Kamal Sowah’s performance at the club level speaks for itself. The winger from Sabon Zongo scored 2 consecutive goals in 5 appearances in the Champions League. He can play as a centre forward as well as a winger. Kamal Sowah is highly expected to make it to the squad after he was convinced to play for the Black Stars.



