Soccer News of Saturday, 26 September 2020

Source: 3 News

Six debutants named in Ghana squad for Mali friendly

Akonnor will be sliding into his first assignment since his appointment in 2020

Black Stars head coach, Charles Akonnor, has named six new players in his 23-man squad for Ghana’s preparatory game against the Eagles of Mali in Turkey on Friday, October 9, 2020.



Akonnor will be sliding into his first assignment since his appointment earlier this year, with the emergence of Coronavirus disrupting the global football calendar.



3Sports takes a look at the 6 debutants including former Aduana Stars defender Yakubu Mohammed and Amiens midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey.



Benson Anang – MK Zilina



At age 18, Benson Anang joined MK Zilina in Slovakia from Ghanaian lower-tier side New Life Academy after a successful trial with them.



The 2019-2020 season was a breakthrough for Benson Anang. He played 16 league matches and featured in two cup games for MK Zilina in both the Slovakian topflight and their first division.



CK Akonnor has handed him his debut black stars where he will come in to challenge Gideon Mensah for a position at the right-hand side of defense.



Alexander Dziku – Strasborg



Having started his playing career at Bastia in France, Alexander Dziku has spent all his life playing in France, including lower tier leagues and in the French Ligue 1.



He played for the youth team of Bastia until 2014 before he was promoted to the senior team. After spending three years at the club, he joined Caen. Djiku made his debut in a Coupe de la Ligue match against Évian in December 2013.



The 24-year-old currently plays for Strasbourg in the French Ligue 1. He played 25 league games for Strasbourg in the league and scored a goal during the 2019-2020 season.



Djiku is of Ghanaian and Senegalese descent



Alexander Djiku has been named as part of CK Akonnor’s center backs options for Ghana’s friendly game against Mali on October 9, 2020.



Emmanuel Lomotey – Amiens



Emmanuel Lomotey started his playing career at Dreams FC. He made his Ghana Premier League debut in a 1-0 away win against Ebusua Dwarfs at Cape Coast in the 2015-2016 season.



Lomotey played an integral role for the Black Stars B in their quest to win the 2017 WAFU Cup of nations, he formed a great midfield partnership with Gideon Waja.



The 22-year-old midfielder who currently plays for Amiens in the French Ligue 2 has been handed his debut Black Stars call-up following his consistent performance for Extremadura in the Spanish La Liga 2.



Kamal Deen – Nordsjælland



Kamal Deen was born in Ghana and was a part of the Right to Dream Academy and before joining the Academies Cooperative Club in Denmark, FC Nordsjælland, in the winter 2020.



He signed a five-year deal with the club on his 18th birthday and got his debut for the club a week later, 22 February 2020, against SønderjyskE in the Danish Superliga. Kamaldeen started on the bench, but replaced Mohammed Diomande in the 61st minute.



The 18-year-old midfielder played 13 matches for Nordsjælland in the Danish topflight and scored 4 goals.



Being handed his debut call-up to the Black Stars as a winger, Kamal will compete with Samuel Owusu on the wings for a starting role.



Eugene Ansah – Hapoel Shmona



Eugene currently plays for Ironi Kiryat Shmona in the Israeli Premier League as a forward. He started his youth career at Belgium where he played for the youth team of Lokeren.



Before joining Ironi Kiryat Shmona in the summer, Eugene Ansah had played 31 league games for Hapoel Ra’anana A.F.C in the 2019-2020 Israeli League Season.



At age 25, Eugene Ansah has been handed his debut Black Stars Call Up by CK Akonnor.



Yakubu Mohammed – Azam FC



After having a successful stint at Aduana Stars which saw him winning the Ghana Premier League in the 2015-2016 season, Yakubu Mohammed joined Azam FC in the Tanzanian topflight.



Since Joining Azam FC 2016, Yakubu Mohammed has maintained his fine form and is currently the captain of the team.



As a central defender, Yakubu can play as a holding midfielder and a lateral defender too.



The former Aduana Stars has earned his first Black Stars call up.

