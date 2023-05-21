Sirlord Conteh scores in Paderborn's draw with Arminia Bielefeld

Sports News of Sunday, 21 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

German-born Ghanaian forward Sirlord Conteh scored in Paderborn's 2-2 draw with Arminia Bielefeld in the German Bundesliga 2 on Saturday afternoon.



Bielefeld started better, Bryan Lasme scored from the turn to make it 1-0 in the 8th minute. After that, the Paderborn got a better grip on the encounter and managed to equalize.



On a pass from Maximilian Rohr, Jannis Heuer put the ball in the center, where Marvin Pieringer switched play very fast to make it 1-1 in the 25th minute. Then it was Arminia's turn again: Sebastian Vasiliadis made it 2-1 with a flick in the 36th minute.



Sirlord Conteh's right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner gave SC Paderborn 07 the equalizer in the 58th minute.



Dennis Srbeny replaced Sirlord Conteh in the 78th minute.



Sirlord Conteh has made 32 appearances, scored six goals, and three in the Bundesliga 2 this season.