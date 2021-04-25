Simon Martey picks up MOTM as Dwarfs thrash Olympics

Sports News of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ebusua Dwarfs Midfielder Simon Martey shone brightest on the night as the Mysterious Dwarfs thumped Accra Great Olympics 4-1 at the Cape Coast.



Dwarfs run riot as two goals in each half handed the home side victory with Gladson Awako’s belter providing some sort of consolation for the Flavour boys.



Martey who was the stand-in captain on the night was outstanding in the heart of the park, bossing the midfield with excellent distribution and cover for the defense.



Martey also got the opening goal as Dwarfs went on a rampage over hapless Olympics.



Dwarfs move up to 9th on the league log whilst Olympics drop to 3rd following Kotoko’s defeat to Medeama earlier in the day.