Simba winger Bernard Morison arrives in South Africa for CAF CL clash against Kaizer Chiefs

Sports News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian winger Bernard Morrison has traveled to South Africa to join his Simba SC teammates for the CAF Champions League clash against Kaizer Chiefs.



The former Ashantigold player's trip to South Africa was delayed due to problems with his documents.



But the issues with his papers have been finally solved and the winger has joined the rest of the squad for the first leg of the Quarterfinal clash in Johanessburg.



"He is on his way to South Africa," according to a source who spoke to Goal.com.



“His arrival will be a big boost for our team before we engage Chiefs. He has played in South Africa [for Orlando Pirates] and understands the terrain better and so we will look up to him for better performance.”



Bernard Morrison spent two seasons in South Africa, playing for giants Orlando Pirates.



His experience from the South African league is expected to be crucial in tomorrow's clash.