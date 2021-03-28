Simba SC coach warns Bernard Morrison against showboating

Sports News of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Simba SC coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has told midfielder, Bernard Morrison, to cut out the showboating from his game.



The Frenchman is not enthused with the antics of the Ghanaian during competitive matches.



Morrison is fond of caressing with the ball and teasing out opponents but Da Rosa is not enthused.



"Morrison is a good player but sometimes he has been a joke, now if the team needs a win the jokes must be set aside and then serious work must be done to achieve that," Da Rosa told Sokalabongo.



"Every player in Simba has their potential and they depend on each other in their quest for victory, the journey is still long as we need one point to reach the quarter-finals and it will not be an easy task if there is a joke in what we want to do."



Morrison signed for Simba from rivals Yanga SC at the start of the 2020-21 campaign.



He has since become an influential player in the side and was pivotal in the 3-0 thrashing of Al Merrikh of Sudan 3-0 in the CAF Champions League at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.