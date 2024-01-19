‘Silly mistakes from us’ caused 2:2 draw with Egypt – Kudus laments

Sports News of Friday, 19 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

After last night’s 2:2 draw when Ghana locked horns with Egypt, midfielder and Man of the Match Kudus Mohammed was disappointed but retained hope.



Kudus, in the first half’s injury time, gave Ghana a lead with a shot at the edge of the penalty box.



Unfortunately, a disastrous back pass from Inaki Williams was seized upon by Marmoush, who rounded up Richard Ofori to equalise for Egypt.



Star midfielder Kudus, undeterred, restored Ghana’s lead with a left-footed shot.



The relief was short-lived, however, as Osman Bukari, a substitute for Inaki Williams, committed another defensive blunder, allowing Mustapha Mohammed to bring the Pharaohs on par with the Black Stars.



In a post-match interview, Kudus revealed he had “mixed feeling[s]” about the dramatic encounter. “As an attacking player, you want your goals to reflect on the results…”



Recognising his West African side “got the point,” at least, he bemoaned Ghana “deserved more”.



Without mincing words, the West Ham star assessed: “The goals they scored was [due to] some silly mistakes from us”.



“We need to learn from” the defensive slip-ups, he added.



He highlighted the importance of the Black Stars’ next Group B game, against Mozambique, saying: “We’ve put this game aside and we [are] focused on the next game.”



The 23-year-old admitted: “We knew Egypt was a good side so we came with all the energy and enthusiasm.”



In conclusion, he saluted his fellow Ghanaian players: “Credit to the boys, everyone gave their all. I think we fought,” stressing: “And yeah, we [are] focused on the next game.



“Until we finish the last game in the group, it’s the same focus.”



