Signing for Ludogorets is a big step forward in my career - Kwadwo Duah

Sports News of Thursday, 20 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Swiss forward of Ghanaian descent, Kwadwo Duah has expressed his delight after signing to become a new player of Ludogorets.



The Bulgarian giants announced the acquisition of the attacker on Wednesday, July 19, after he passed his mandatory medical examination.



“Ludogorets realizes another transfer. The 12-time champions have signed Swiss attacker Kwadwo Duah from Germany's Nürnberg. On Monday, the two clubs successfully finalized negotiations on the deal, with Duah arriving in Bulgaria. The London-born forward successfully passed medical examinations and fitness tests, after which he arrived in Razgrad,” the club said before his unveiling.



Speaking after inking his contract, Kwadwo Duah described his move as a big step forward in his career.



"I am very happy to be in Ludogorets. My transfer to this club is a big step forward in my career. I hope to justify the trust of the coach and the people who attracted me. I know a lot about Ludogorets. I followed the team's participation in the Champions League," Kwadwo Duah said.



At his new club, Kwadwo Duah will be expected to make the team stronger and help the side compete for all available trophies during the 2023/24 football season.