Sports News of Sunday, 26 July 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Sign players who have the club at heart - Prince Tagoe to Hearts

Former Hearts of Oak striker Prince Tagoe

Former Hearts of Oak striker Prince Tagoe has advised the club to prioritize signing players who have the club at heart.



Tagoe played for Hearts of Oak at a time when there were on the ascendancy. He had been loaned from his club, Midtjylland-Maamobi from 2004-2006.



In his short spell there, Tagoe won the Ghana Premier League top scorer award in 2005 while also helping Hearts to win the Ghana Premier League and CAF Confederation Cup in 2004.



Tagoe has observed from a bird’s eye view the recent struggles of the club.



Hearts of oak have failed to win a competitive trophy since 2009 and have been struggling to replicate previous successes.



In suggesting a way forward for the club, Prince Tagoe have advised the club’s current top brass, to seriously consider singing players who are overly committed.

