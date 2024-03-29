You are here: HomeSports2024 03 29Article 1923775

Sports News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sierra Leonean coach dies after accident involving team’s bus

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The late Lamin Bangura The late Lamin Bangura

Sierra Leonean club, Port Authority have lost their coach, Lamin Bangura after their bus was involved in an accident.

Lamin Bangura, a former Sierra Leone international, died at the age of 59 after the accident on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

The accident occurred when the team’s bus collided with a stationary truck on their way back from an away match in the Sierra Leone Premier League.

Bangura was rushed to a hospital in Freetown but died because of the injuries he sustained.

Six players who suffered various degrees of injuries are also undergoing treatment in Freetown.

JNA/EK

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment