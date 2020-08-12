Sports News of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Show your face – Ex-GHALCA Boss to Free Nyantakyi crusaders

Former GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi

Alhaji Raji, a former chairman of the Ghana League Club Association has advised the ‘free Nyantakyi’ crusaders to respect the laws that govern this country.



Alhaji Raji reckons the petition to have Nyantakyi freed from criminal prosecution is in a bad taste.



He told the Daily Graphic that the former GFA President must be allowed to go through due process.



He described as misplaced and unfortunate the decision to petition the president over a case which is being handled by a court of law.



“It is an unfortunate and ill-thought decision; we must respect the rule of law and allow the man (Nyantakyi) who is in court to exhaust the legal regime,” Alhaji Raji told Daily Graphic.



He tasked the petitioners to show their faces if they believe in the campaign they are embarking on.



“We don’t know these petitioners; they have to identify themselves. It appears this so-called petition is going round in football circles with faceless people,” he stated.



Club administrators are being urged to sign a petition which will be sent to the president to seek his mercy over the prosecution of Kwesi Nyantakyi.



Five clubs have disclosed their support of the crusade in an interview with www.ghanaweb.com.



Berekum Chelsea, Medeama, King Faisal and Great Olympics are some of the clubs who are backing the movement.



Kwesi Nyantaky is standing trial for alleged acts of corruption and fraud.



He was caught in an investigative piece, attempting to fleece Ghanaian clubs of funds from a sponsorship deal.





