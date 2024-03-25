Show me 3 matches Wollacott has played and I will resign from Fire for Fire - Songo dares Sefa Kayi

Sports News of Monday, 25 March 2024

Patrick Osei Agyemang, alias Countryman Songo, continues his opposition to the reappointment of Otto Addo as head coach of the Black Stars and is now making efforts at ‘winning souls’ into his mission of being Addo’s number one critic.



This resolve of his, has seen him make attempts at recruiting veteran radio presenter, Kwame Sefa Kayi, into his fold by presenting to him (Sefa Kayi) with what he considers to be a compelling case of why Otto Addo is a bad appointment for Ghana.



In a video shared on his YouTube platform, Countryman Songo described Otto Addo with the usual derogatory tags and labels, and outlined why he believes the FA made another mistake in appointing him.



He then switched focus to Otto Addo’s first call-up as Ghana coach, punching holes in the list of 26 players invited for the squad.



One player who was unsurprisingly singled for criticism by Songo was goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott, who Songo has been harshly critical of since he made his Ghana debut.



Taken aback by Songo’s criticism of the Hibernian goalkeeper, Sefa Kayi attempted to defend the goalkeeper but Songo was persistent, daring the ace broadcaster to provide evidence of three matches Wollacott has played in the 2023/2024 season.



“If I see any evidence of Wollacott playing three games this season, I will quit my show. He has been inactive the whole of the season. I know you love my show. If you can provide evidence of three games Wollacott has played, I’ll quit the show. If you research on the internet and get two games, I’d resign from my show. He hasn’t kept a game this season,” he said.



Wollacott is currently in the camp of the Black Stars who are preparing to take on Uganda in their final friendly game of the March 2024 international break.



The game scheduled for Tuesday, March 26, 2024, serves as a chance for Otto Addo and his charges to make amends for their 1-2 defeat to the Super Eagles of Nigeria on March 22, 2024.







