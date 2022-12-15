Show Messi you are the best on Sunday - Tchouaméni tells Mbappe ahead of World Cup final

Sports News of Thursday, 15 December 2022

Real Madrid midfielder, Aurélien Djani Tchouaméni has said that his national teammate Kylian Mbappe is the best player in the world currently and not Argentina's Lionel Messi.



According to the French international, he told Kylian Mbappe to show the world that he is the best player on Sunday, December 18, when France meet Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.



Tchouaméni made this statement to counter Antoine Griezmann's claim that Lionel Messi is the best.



"Griezmann said Messi is the best in the world? For me it’s Kylian, for me it’s Mbappe & I want him to prove that in the next game.”



France and Argentina will face off in the final of the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.



The two countries have won the FIFA World Cup on two occasions. Argentina won it in 1978 and 1986 while France wrote their name in gold in 1998 and 2018.



