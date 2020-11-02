Sports News of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shika McKorley dazzles at McDan tennis tourney

Shika recovered from a set down to defeat Tracy Ampah 4-6, 7-5, 6-1

Budding tennis sensation, Naa Shika McKorley was at her ultimate best as she swept aside stern competition from her contemporaries to emerge victorious in the U-16 division of the just ended McDan Foundation Training Matches tournament.



The event which came off over the weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium Tennis Arena saw some of the most promising talents in the sport showcase their skills.



For Shika McKorley, this victory is a demonstration of her strong character.



A week before this victory she had lost to the much older Mariama Ibrahim in the senior ladies event but that did not dampen her spirits.



The 13-year-old recovered from a set down to defeat Tracy Ampah of the Tarkwa Goldfields Tennis Academy 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.



Shika started on the wrong foot, making some unforced errors in the opening set but she recovered late in the second set.



She went on to close out the tie against a tiring Ampah by claiming the final set 6-1.



Speaking after her victory, Shika said her strong mindset and belief were important in the early stages when she was making errors.



"I feel great, I just changed my mindset to just having fun and playing what I know and just not rushing. I want to take tennis to the highest. I feel so excited and proud that my dad could see me lift this trophy today," Shika said in a post-match interview.



Meanwhile, in the boys final Abubakari Yakubu Lea Jnr defeated Lameck Bagerbaseh 6-1, 6-1 to claim the U-16 Boys’ title.



Yakubu Lea Jnr, 14, said he wanted to revenge his recent defeats against Bagerbaseh.



Angel Bagerbaseh defeated Lisel Ampah 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to win the marathon Girls’ U-12 final, which lasted four hours and Donatus Nyaaba beat Godfred Ofori 6-1, 6-1 to win the Boys’ U-12 final.



In the U-14 category, Joseph Koku Doe-Adjani won the boys’ title with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Aaron Armaah and Doris Adjokatse conquered Alice Acheampong 6-3, 6-3 to claim the girls’ title.



All the finalists were presented with trophies, medals, educational supplies and tennis equipment.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.