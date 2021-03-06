Boxing News of Saturday, 6 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sheriff Quaye is a procrastinator, I will stop him in round 3 - Michael Ansah

Michael Ansah ‘One Bullet’ lands a heavy punch

Ghanaian boxer, Michael Ansah ‘One Bullet’, has described his opponent Sheriff Quaye ‘One Time’, as a procrastinator who won’t last beyond round 3 in their fight at the Bukom Boxing Arena, on March 6, 2021.



The two boxers come up against each other in the first fight of the year in a bout which has been titled The ‘Independence Day Trilogy.’



The National Lightweight Championship is the 3rd fight between the two who have all won a fight each in their previous meetings.



Michael Ansah who won the last fight on March 8, 2019, has been talking big ahead of the fight.



According to him, Sheriff Quaye is a boxer who lacks experience in the sports discipline and will not last beyond round 3 in their 10 rounds fight.



“Sheriff likes to procrastinate. He always keeps saying he will do something yet we don’t see him do anything. He will not exceed round three. I will make sure that he doesn’t go past round three.”



“I will make sure Sherrif Quaye falls in round one and two and I will switch him off in round three. He lacks etiquette too,” One Bullet told JoySports.



He added, “Which boxers has Sherriff Quaye fought and what fight style does he have?”



“I fought many big opponents including George Ashie and Wahab Oluwaseun. I want my fans to make a date and see me do it.”



Michael Ansah also added, “I want to urge my fans to make an early date with the fight because I want to show them something. If they are late, they will have themselves to blame”.



Sheriff Quaye has been training with Coach Carl Lokko of the Bronx Gym whiles Michael Ansah has been camped at the Charles Quartey Boxing Gym training under retired Ghana Navy Officer Charles Quartey.