Sheikh Tophic appointed Ghana Football Association Deputy Communications Manager

Sports News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Sheikh Tophic Abdul Kadir has been appointed as the Deputy Communications Manager for the Ghana Football Association.



With the pen name Sheikh Tophic Sienu, Tophic has been a practising journalist with a specialization in print journalism and media consultancy.



He has been a practising sports journalist since 2008 and a media consultant for many government agencies and private sector organizations.



Before his appointment, Tophic Abdul Kadir was the editor of footballmadeinghana.com from 2019 to 2023.



He holds an MA in Communications Studies from the African University College of Communications in Accra, and a BA in the same field from the Christian Service University College in Kumasi. He also holds a B.ed in Basic Education from the University of Education, Winneba.



Tophic worked as a professional teacher (Sports Master) and the Public Relations Officer at the Al-Azhariya Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi between 2007 and 2016.



While teaching, Tophic was also practising as a journalist with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation’s Garden City Radio in Kumasi between 2008 and 2013.



Tophic has had working relationships with Dess FM in Bekwai - where he was born – as the head of sports and as the deputy head of sports for Alpha Radio in Kumasi.



He was a writer for GHANAsoccernet.com between 2015 and 2018 after several years of service in a similar capacity with SPORTScrusader.com.



He was appointed editor for 442gh.com in 2018 after his distinguished service with GHANAsoccernet but was poached after a few months with 442gh by footballmadeinghana.com in 2019 where he worked until 2023.



Until 2021, he had been the General Manager of BYF Academy - now Nations FC - after guiding them to gain promotion to the Ghana Division One League in 2016.



He was a member of the Division One League Board, a supervisory body of the Ghana Football Association in charge of the second-tie league from 2019 to 2023.



Tophic is a popular television personality on Ghana Television, Metro TV as well as several radio and television stations across Ghana.



As a practising journalist, Tophic has covered several international football competitions including the World Cup, the African Cup of Nations and the German Bundesliga.



The sharp young man, who is in his early 40s, was appointed together with former Medeama SC Communications Officer Patrick Akoto in the same role.



Both of them will work as Henry Asante Twum's deputies in the communications department, together with William Bossman.