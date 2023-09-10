Sheffield United closing in on signing free agent Ghana captain Andre Ayew

Sports News of Sunday, 10 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Premier League side, Sheffield United are considering signing Ghana captain, Andre Ayew, Footballghana.com understands.



The 33-year-old has been a free agent after being released by Nottingham Forest following the conclusion of last season.



Andre joined Forest after leaving Qatari side Al Sadd but failed to live up to expectations after making despite making 13 appearances.



Steve Cooper opted against extending his deal and allowing the 152-goal forward to enter the free market status.



However, Footballghana.com can confirm that Sheffield United have begun negotiations to sign the former Olympique Marseille forward.



Indeed, with four matches gone following their return to the Premier League, Paul Heckingbottom’s side have just one point – secured in a 2-2 draw against Everton last time out – to their name.



Not through want of trying, though, the Blades just lack that necessary quality and know-how needed to survive in the Premier League.



The Blades will offer the veteran frontman a short-term deal themselves to see if he can help them in their quest for Premier League survival at Bramall Lane.



Andre Ayew, who has 114 caps for Ghana has a rich experience in the Premier League having featured for Swansea City and West Ham United.



Given his free agency status, he is not restricted by transfer window limits with Saudi Arabia, Turkey and MLS clubs all chasing for the signature of the U-20 World Cup winner.