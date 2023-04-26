Shatta Wale reveals one condition under which he will fight Sarkodie at Bukom Boxing Arena

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has disclosed that he is down to fight Sarkodie in a boxing match if the grand price is $2 million.



His assertion comes in reaction to Sarkodie's challenge to fight him at the Bokukom Arena.

Ghanaian rapper Ypee tagged Shatta Wale in a tweet that claimed he will be no match for Sarkodie.



In Shatta's response to the tweet, the mutiple-award winning dancehall artiste wrote: The way ago beat am erh !!! He go tink say me I born am Am down but make them put $2million as winning price ..If they make ready with the money make them call me !!"



Sarkodie and Shatta Wale are known to have a rift between them, and the former believes it will be better if they settle their issues in the ring.



The Country Side hitmaker visited the Bukom Boxing Arena over the weekend to catch a glimpse of the ongoing Ghana Professional Boxing League.



At the end of one of the bouts, Sarkodie was asked to deliver his verdict on the fight he witnessed.



The BET Award winner stated he was impressed with the turnout of spectators at the arena and confessed his love for boxing.



Sarkodie expressed happiness to be there to watch the boxing fights. He promised to return to watch more bouts going forward.



“I love boxing, and I came here to enjoy myself. Now that I have discovered this place I will be here more,” Sarkodie said.



When asked if he was a boxer growing up, Sarkodie stated, “If you like you can fix a fight for me against Shatta Wale.”







The way ago beat am erh !!! He go tink say me I born am ????



Am down but make them put $2million as winning price ..

If they make ready with the money make them call me !! https://t.co/KPtHobh9PD — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) April 25, 2023

