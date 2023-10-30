Shatta Wale, Bellingham, Aubameyang, others shower praises on Eddie Nketiah after first PL hat-trick

Ace Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale joined a number of celebrated footballers to shower praises on English footballer of Ghanaian descent Eddie Nketiah after his first Premier League hat-trick on Saturday, October 28, 2023.



In Arsenal’s 5-0 win over Sheffield United, Eddie Nketiah proved to be the star boy with a hat-trick of various goal-styles.



For his first goal, Nketiah received a tailored pass from Declan Rice with an immaculate first touch before passing it beyond the reach of the Sheffield goalie.



The second goal had the 24-year-old pounced on a loose ball after an Arsenal corner to fire it into the top left corner.



The third goal was the most outstanding one with Nketiah firing in a pass from Emile-Smith Rowe in an incredible and thunderous fashion.



Arsenal’s two extra goals came from Japanese fullback Takehiro Tomiyasu and Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira.



Following the incredible hat-trick, Shatta Wale took to X (formerly Twitter) to commend Eddie Nketiah for the record.



Shatta Wale wrote “Great things happen to great people- Congrats on your Hat-rick yesterday @EddieNketiah9 at the #emirate stadium Nobody saw it #incoming . For once you’ve never doubt yourself Charlie. You are born Great keep shining.”



Nketiah’s page on Instagram was also flooded with messages of congratulations from former Arsenal striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Real Madrid star, Jude Bellingham, Arsenal teammates, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, and David Raya among others.



The hat-trick is expected to shoot up Eddie Nketiah’s confidence as he looks to step up for Arsenal following the injury to Brazilian star, Gabriel Jesus.



Nketiah’s hat-trick helped Arsenal secure a 5-0 win which has moved them to second on the Premier League table with 24 points after ten games.



Up next for Eddie Nketiah and Arsenal is a Carabao Cup match against West Ham on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.



Despite making his England debut on October 14, 2023, Eddie Nketiah is still eligible to play for Ghana as the game he participated in is a friendly match which was against Australia.





