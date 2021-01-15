Soccer News of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Sharks forward Benjamin Tweneboah vows to score against King Faisal

Elmina Sharks forward, Benjamin Tweneboah

Elmina Sharks forward Benjamin Tweneboah hopes to help his side clinch a win over King Faisal in this matchday nine fixture of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



Sharks threw away an early lead to share the spoils with Hearts of Oak in their matchday eight fixture at the Nduom Sports Stadium.



Tweneboah in an interview stated he aimed to score against the Phobians in that 1-1 draw but has now shifted the attention to the game against King Faisal.



“I planned on scoring in the last match against Hearts but that didn’t happen. Man proposes but God disposes,” Tweneboah told Kumasi-based Silver FM.



“Now the focus will switch to the next match against King Faisal. I will try my best to ensure we get a win in that game,” he added.



Elmina Sharks are yet to win a game away in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



The game comes off later today at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman.



Sharks are placed 12th on the league log with 10 points whilst King Faisal is bottom of the table with six points after eight matches played this season.