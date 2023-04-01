Sharaf Mahama promotes women's football in Northern Region

Sports News of Saturday, 1 April 2023

Sharaf Mahama, the son of former President John Dramani Mahama has supported women's football in the Northern part of Ghana by donating football equipment to Tamale Super Ladies.



As part of activities to promote gender equity and social inclusion using sports, Sharaf Mahama through his foundation visited Tamale Super ladies.



The son of the former president who is a footballer engaged in a football match with the ladies.



In a thrilling and action-packed game, Sharaf Mahama's foundation won the match 3-2 in a very entertaining battle.



The players kept the fans on the edge of their seats the whole game with their tremendous talent, agility, and tenacity.



Speaking after the match, the benevolent founder of the NGO, Sharaf Mahama pledged to constantly provide a helping hand to women's football.



He also expressed hope that many players from Tamale Super Ladies will be called to Ghana's national team soon.



The foundation donated football jerseys, boots, and undisclosed cash to the team to promote female football in the region.



In his concluding remarks, Sharaf Mahama urged the club owners and stakeholders across the country to treat female football potentials with the utmost professionalism.



