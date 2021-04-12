You are here: HomeSports2021 04 12Article 1229821

Sports News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Disclaimer

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Shamsu Alhassan; Legon Cities midfielder wins MVP in Accra derby

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Shamsu Alhassan Shamsu Alhassan

Legon Cities midfielder Shamsu Alhassan was adjudged the Man of the match in the Accra derby between Legon Cities and Great Olympics.

The Royals midfielder was phenomenal all afternoon as he bossed play and helped his to a 2-0 victory over their cross-town rivals.

Alhassan covered every blade of grass and was instrumental in keeping the Great Olympics attacking machinery at bay.

Alhassan joined the Royals in the just-ended transfer window on a two-year deal and has been an important figure for the team since his arrival.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment