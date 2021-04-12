Shamsu Alhassan; Legon Cities midfielder wins MVP in Accra derby

Sports News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Legon Cities midfielder Shamsu Alhassan was adjudged the Man of the match in the Accra derby between Legon Cities and Great Olympics.



The Royals midfielder was phenomenal all afternoon as he bossed play and helped his to a 2-0 victory over their cross-town rivals.



Alhassan covered every blade of grass and was instrumental in keeping the Great Olympics attacking machinery at bay.



Alhassan joined the Royals in the just-ended transfer window on a two-year deal and has been an important figure for the team since his arrival.