Shame! - Social media users blast Black Stars after 2-0 defeat to Mexico

Sports News of Sunday, 15 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users are upset at the Black Stars following their 2-0 loss to Mexico in an international friendly played in Charlotte, North Carolina.



Head coach Chris Hughton, suffered his first loss at the helm of the team at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.



PSV Eindhoven star Hirving Lozano opened the scoring in the 57th minute before Mexico extended their lead in the 72nd minute through Atuna, who capitalized on a counter-attack to seal the game.



On social media platform Twitter (now X), the concerns by supporters spans a critique of the Ghana Football Association on one hand, the technical team and the playing body on another hand.



Others are concerned about the team performance with relation to the upcoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in which they have been drawn against Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique in Group B.



For others, it is time for the handlers to consider recalling specific players whiles a few others believe that if the manager had a complete squad, the result could have been different.



Others also took direct potshots at specific players for their performance on the night.



X user @JaycifiedV1, wrote: "This is not black stars man this is just black"



@CdoreIsRed wrote: "You people dey chop our money den drop stinkers. Shame, stayed up to watch this?"



See other reactions below:







The Black Stars are currently touring the United States for two friendly matches as part of their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The four-time African champions initiated the game with vigor, launching early attacks. However, Mexico took control of the match from the 25th minute onward.



Ghana experienced a major setback when Joseph Aidoo was substituted in the 28th minute due to injury, with Clermont Foot's Alidu Seidu stepping in.



Ghana adopted a three-defender formation that worked effectively for most of the first half, leading to a goalless draw at halftime.



In the second half, stand-in captain Thomas Partey was replaced by Salis Abdul Samed.



Chris Hughton introduced more offensive power, including Jordan Ayew, Ernest Nuamah, and Inaki Williams, making tactical changes following the second goal.



However, Ghana struggled to penetrate Mexico's high defensive line. Atuna capitalized on an error in the 72nd minute to secure the second goal and the victory for Mexico.



Ghana will face the United States on Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee, for their second friendly match.