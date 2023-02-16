Shaktar Donetsk keeping tabs on Ghanaian winger Bernard Tekpetey

Sports News of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian winger Bernard Tekpetey is reportedly attracting interest from Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk.



The Ukrainians sold key asset Mykhailo Mudryk to English Premier League side Chelsea and they are on the lookout for a replacement.



Bernard Tekpetey has been in fine form for his side and was recently named as the best foreign player in the Bulgarian league.



He helped Ludogorets win the league in Bulgaria and qualified them for the Champions League playoffs.



The Ghanaian has continued his fine form from last season as he has scored 8 league goals in 19 matches so far this campaign.



He was in good form over the weekend as he helped his side by providing an assist in their 2-1 win over Spartak Varna.



Tekpertey's performance has caught the eye of a number of clubs in Europe but it appears the Ukrainians are keen.