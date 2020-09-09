Sports News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Shafiwu Mumuni on the verge of joining Dreams FC

Former AshGold striker Shafiwu Mumuni

Former AshGold striker Shafiwu Mumuni is on the verge of completing a move to colourful club Dreams FC, FOOTBALLMADEinghana.com understands.



The goal poacher is currently a free agent after turning down a contract renewal offer from previous club AshantiGold SC.



The Black Stars B skipper was earlier linked to a move to Asante Kotoko but checks by FOOTBALLMADEinghana.com has revealed that the striker is set to join the Still Believe lads.



The striker Shafiu Mumuni had revealed in an interview with the GNA that he’s in talks with some local clubs.



And with Dreams FC hinting on another surprise signing ahead of the start of the season, all fingers point to the striker heading to Dawu.



Dreams FC on Tuesday hinted on their Facebook page that another top striker will be unveiled in the coming days, confirming speculations that the Black Stars B skipper is set for the Theater of Dreams.



Following their nicodemus capture of Hearts of Oak star Joseph Esso, any step by the Dawu-based side is viewed with microscopic attention.



Mumuni had a successful outing at the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations after winning the Golden Boot award and hitting the first-ever hat-trick at the tournament.



He was subsequently handed his maiden call-up to the Black Stars in the last two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe last November.



Should Shafiwu’s move to Dreams FC materialize, Dreams FC’s attack will be the most fiercest in the Ghana Premier League with Joseph Esso, Emmanuel Ocran and Abel Manomey all ready to pitch opponents on a knife’s edge at the Theater of Dreams.





