Shafiu Mumuni will solve Kotoko's attacking problems - Charles Taylor

Former Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Charles Taylor has indicated that Asante Kotoko will not have any attacking problem in the upcoming football season if the team is able to sign striker Shafiu Mumuni.



The Porcupine Warriors want to enjoy a successful campaign in the 2020/2021 season and has hence been in the market recruiting players.



Although the team has managed to secure the services of some midfielders in the last few weeks, the forward line is not as strong as it used to be in the past.



Speaking to Hot FM today, Charles Taylor has insisted that the Ghanaian giants need strikers with the qualities of former attacker Sogne Yacouba.



"Kotoko needs Dauda Mohammed and Sogne Yacouba type of strikers in their team. Kotoko lacks prominent sharp strikers for Africa", he noted.



"Shafiu Mununi will be the best choice for Kotoko attacking problems", Charles Taylor added.



He continued, "Kotoko needs to get good team formidable team matured players for Africa continental tournament.



"Kotoko needs to go outside Ghana to buy good quality players to attach to their team for their Africa campaign".

