Shafiu Mumuni signs for Algerian giants ES Setif after parting ways with US Monastir

Algerian champions ES Setif are reported to have signed Ghanaian striker Shafiu Mumuni on a free transfer.



The former Ghana B captain has ended his stint with Tunisian side US Monastir four months into a two-year contract.



Mumuni was signed by the Tunisian Cup holders to replace Anthony Okpotu who left the cub.



The former AshantiGold captain was beginning to find his feet in the Tunisian Ligue 1.



In December 2020, he scored in their 2-0 win over Libyan side Al Ahli Tripoli in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round qualifier.



The 25-year-old was top scorer at the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations in Senegal with four goals.









