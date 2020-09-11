Sports News of Friday, 11 September 2020

'Shafiu Mumuni has no motivation to play in Ghana' – Ebo Kwaitoo

Black Stars B captain, Shafiu Mumuni

Shafiu Mumuni’s manager, Samuel Ebo Kwaitoo, has disclosed the former Ashantigold captain has lost his motivation to play in the Ghana Premier League and has now set his sights on a foreign move.



The 25-year-old parted ways with the Miners at the expiration of his contract and was reported to be in advanced talks with Asante Kotoko, but his manager said they’re looking towards a move outside Ghana.



Mumuni went for trials in Romania before the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, but they’ve stated that the COVID-19 has stopped everything.



“Shafiu Mumuni has no motivation to play in Ghana, he has lost interest in the local league after winning all he could with AshantiGold”, Kwaitoo told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.



“I spoke to Kotoko but I revealed to them that the player will travel abroad for now."



“Also, Hearts of Oak and Aduana are all interested in him but have told them same."



“The options are Europe, Asia and in the unlikely event that these don’t work, then we look at the local scene, but that will be a club bigger than Ashantigold and can meet the financial demands.”



Shafiu Mumuni captained the Black Stars B’ in the 2019 WAFU Zone B Championship where Ghana finished as runners-up.

