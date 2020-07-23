Sports News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Shafiu Mumuni declines contract extension with AshantiGold SC- Report

Ashantigold captain, Shafiu Mumuni

Striker Shafiu Mumuni is reported to have declined an offer to rejoin the club.



According to reports in the local media, Executive Chairman of the club, Dr Kwaku Frimpong is said to have tabled a new offer before the goal poacher which he declined.



Shafiu Mumuni left the Obuasi-based club following the expiration of his contract earlier this year.



He was on trails abroad with Romanian top-flight club CFR Cluj.



The Black Stars B was unable to pen a deal with the side and has returned home.



Shafiu has confirmed in an interview that he has been contacted by Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko with talks ongoing between the two sides.



“For now, I am a free player. Kotoko Coach, Maxwell Konadu, called me and discussed with me about the possibility of playing for Kotoko and helping him in their CAF Champions League campaign, so I asked him to contact my manager since he decides my future", he told Graphic Sports.



“The team I will play next is in the hands of my manager and I am ready to accept any decision from my manager because he knows what is good for me. He has nurtured me from scratch to where I am now,” he revealed.



Asante Kotoko is looking to strengthen their squad ahead of next season's CAF Champions League and has made him their number one transfer target.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.