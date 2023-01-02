Seydou Zerbo highlights Asante Kotoko's problems in Aduana draw

Sports News of Monday, 2 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko coach, Seydou Zerbo has blamed his midfielders following their draw against Aduana Stars.



The Reds travelled to Dormaa for their matchday 10 games at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park on Sunday.



However, the Porcupine Warriors failed to threaten the goalpost of the home side as the game ended 0-0.



Speaking to StarTimes in a post-game presser, the Burkinabé gaffer believes his striker Steven Mukwala wasn't fed with many balls from the midfield and virtually turned into a mere passenger in attack, the reason they were completely dumbfounded in the game.



"Mukwala wasn't at his best today because we had a problem in midfield and we were unable to supply him with balls upfront and that is why it happened that way," he said.



"Some of our players are with the national and we counted on Zeze very well he also worked hard throughout the week but it didn't go the way we wanted and that's football," he added.



Asante Kotoko, who sit 2nd on the league log with 18 points will face Great Olympics in the matchday 11 games.