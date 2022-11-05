Seydou Zerbo announces Asante Kotoko squad for FC Samartex clash on Sunday

Sports News of Saturday, 5 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko head coach, Seydou Zerbo has named a 20-man squad for their matchday five Ghana Premier League encounter against FC Samartex.



The Porcupine Warriors will host the debutant side at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Kick-off has been scheduled at 15:00GMT.



Kotoko will hope to return to winning ways after a 2-0 defeat against Bechem United in their outstanding game on Thursday.



Yussif Mubarik has returned to the matchday squad after recovering from an injury he sustained against Nsoatreman FC.



Youngster Isaac Oppong is also back and would be hoping to start on the afternoon.



Kotoko’s match squad is as follows;



GOALKEEPERS



Danlad Ibrahim

Pouaty Moise



DEFENDERS



Andrews Kwadwo Appau

Sheriff Mohammed

Yussif Mubarik

Samuel Appiah

John Tedeku

Augustine Agyapong

Nicholas Osei Bonsu



MIDFIELDERS



Richard Boadu

Enoch Morrison

Justice Blay

Nicholas Mensah

Eric Zeze Serge

Ernest Osei Poku

Richmond Lamptey



FORWARDS



Samuel Boateng

Dickson Afoakwa

Isaac Oppong

Steven Mukwala

