Sports News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Music has a tremendous influence on people's lives, and football players are no different.



The players are often spotted with headphones on upon arrival for games or when they depart the stadium or use their favourite's songs in their posts on social media.



Some players hold that listening to music before games helps calm their nerves and also inspires them to be the better version of themselves during games. Therefore, listening to music has become a ritual for almost every player.



In the modern day, players share their matchday playlists on social media for their fans to feel part of them.



In the same vein, there are some Black Stars players who are music-inclined and show off their favorite artiste.



Here are seven Black Stars players and their favourite musicians



Thomas Partey - Stonebwoy



Black Stars deputy skipper, Thomas Partey has repeatedly expressed his admiration for Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy.



In an Instagram post in 2015, he tagged the one-time BET award winner as the 'king of dancehall music."



"Meet the king of dancehall music from Ghana/Ashaiman. @stonebwoyb my brother keep on raising the flag of Ghana higher and may God continue to bless your work. BHIM BHIM???????? #edidi #bhimnation #ashaiman #teachthem #buenosdiasdesdeghana #aboutlastnight."



During Partey's time at Atletico Madrid, he chose Stonebowy's song 'Tomorrow', which was played as the club celebrated his 100 appearances at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.



When he joined Arsenal, he hung out with multiple award-winning artiste in London a couple of times and also helped promote Stonebowy's album Anloga Junction.





It's a Link Up ???????? @stonebwoy x @Thomaspartey22 ????????????????

_______________________

Lyrical Joe Black Princesses KNUST Annie Sarkodie Shatta #ameliar pic.twitter.com/Whcpw8nCtn — Degraft Anti (@degraft_anti) August 11, 2022

10 million lashes but ano cry

10 years burial but ano die

Take what’s rightfully mine

Take what’s rightfully mine but that aside

You no know me you for google…????



Shatta Wale #OnGod song bigger and greater (Afena Gyan ❣️????) pic.twitter.com/UIzwHX4oTX — WinterMarlis (@WinterMarlis) August 8, 2022

There is a special bond between Ghanaian footballers and @stonebwoy ????????❤️



Happy birthday @MajeedAshimeru ???????? pic.twitter.com/CWDxm7Ad62 — Bortey ???????? (@joelbortey) October 10, 2023

Salis Abdul Samed nous fait part de ses talents de chanteur en interprétant des titres de l'artiste ghanéen, Black Sherif. ????????????pic.twitter.com/bgP1hiXYuO — Joueurs Ghanéens ???????? (@JoueursGH) November 20, 2022