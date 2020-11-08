Sports News of Sunday, 8 November 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Seth Paintsil nets and assists as SV Ried beat Hartberg

Ghanaian international, Seth Paintsil

Ghana forward Seth Paintsil put up an incredible performance as he scored and provided assist for SV Ried in their 2-0 win over Hartberg in the Austrian Tipico Bundesliga on Saturday.



The 24-year-old lasted the entire duration of the game as his side cruised to a comfortable victory.



Stefan Nutz opened the scoring for SV Ried in the 17th minute following an assist by Paintsil.



After the recess, the Ghanaian made it 2-0 for the home side in the 52nd minute.



Paintsil has scored one goal in six games for SV Ried in the on-going season for the Austrian side.

