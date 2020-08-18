Sports News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Seth Paintsil joins newly-promoted Austrian Bundesliga side SV Ried

Ghanaian frontman Seth Paintsil has completed a transfer to newly-promoted Austrian Bundesliga side SV Ried, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.



Paintsil penned a two-year contract with the Green and Black lads on Monday.



The talented hitman became a free-agent after his contract with Admira Wacker expired at the end of last term.



The 24-year-old spent two seasons at the BSFZ Arena.



He joined Admira Wacker from Finnish side FF Jaro during the 2018 summer transfer window.



Paintsil scored three goals with two assists in his 35 appearances for FC Admira Wacker Mödling during his stay at the club



He is the elder brother of Joseph Paintsil of KRC Genk.

