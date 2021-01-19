Sports News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Seth Paintsil could leave Austrian side SV Ried in January

Striker, Seth Paintsil with the ball

Ghanaian forward Seth Paintsil could leave Austrian side, SV Reid, following reports that he is not in the plans of the club.



This was evident during the league break. Paintsil did not take part in any of Reid's three friendly games and is expected to find a new club in January window.



Paintsil has struggled for consistency this season and that has led the club to take bold decision to sideline him ahead of the second round.



Paintsil has played 477 minutes out of a possible 1,080 and contributed to three goals (scoring one and supplying two assists).



The left-winger joined Reid in the summer of 2020 from fellow Austrian Bundesliga side Admira Wacker.



