Soccer News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Seth Airam improves on goal scoring form since joining Recreativo de Huelva

Striker, Seth Airam

Ghanaian attacker Seth Airam currently is the highest leading top scorer for Spanish side Recreativo de Huelva's in the ongoing season.



The 22-year-old has improved drastically in front of goal since joining the club last summer.



He joined Recreativo from Cadiz with a poor scoring record of one goal in 15 games for Ejea.



But the narrative has changed and has scored four goals in the ongoing season.



He scored against Las Palmas Atlético, Balompédica Linense, Tamaraceite and Atlético Sanluqueño and is already second in the table of scorers in his group, only one behind Cervero who leads it with five.



Airam has commanded a starting place in his team and also has the confidence of the coaching team.



Recreativo's bet on him has been more than successful since joining the club. Alberto Quiles stands with three goals and Chuli with two.