Serwaa Amihere seeks answers to problems with Kumasi Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Broadcaster journalist, Serwaa Amihere, has expressed her concerns regarding the progress of Asante Kotoko.



Amihere, who is a staunch Kotoko fan, took to Twitter to demand answers on what has hindered the club's progress recently.



In her plea, she suggested that the fans fund the club through contributions money for the operations of the club.



"I love Ghana football and haven't hidden my admiration for my club Asante Kotoko.

I really wish someone with vast knowledge in football will explain to me the problem with Kotoko now.



"If it is about money, can't we as fans contribute monthly? Imagine 10m fans paying 5 cedis a month to Kotoko."



Asante Kotoko could not retain the league title as they finished 4th in the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season. The Reds also exited in the quarter-finals of the league cup.



Currently, the club has gone through a change in their organogram following the appointment of a four-man Interim Management Committee (IMC) pending the reconstruction of the administration of the club.



The four members are Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua, who is the Kontomponiaferehene and a chartered accountant, and the rest are former Black Stars coach, James Kwesi Appiah, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum who is the newly appointed Kotoko coach and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi as the administrative manager.





I love Ghana football and haven't hidden my admiration for my club Asante Kotoko.

I really wish someone with vast knowledge in football will explain to me the problem with Kotoko now.



If it is about money, can't we as fans contribute monthly? Imagine 10m fans paying 5 cedis a… — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) July 26, 2023

EE/KPE