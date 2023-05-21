Serving the Ghana Football Association is a dream come true - Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Sunday, 21 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku has disclosed that serving the GFA has been a fulfilment of one of his dreams in life.



After being elected three and half years ago in a fiercely contested poll, Okraku considers it a dream come true to lead the football association.



Though he is seeking to be re-elected, Kurt Okraku believes it has been an honour to serve in the highest office of football in Ghana.



“I’m happy It’s been a dream come true to serve Ghana and Ghanaian football at the highest level of governance. The opportunity to serve the Ghanaian game has taken me further up the governance structure on the African continent so I don’t take this for granted. I think that the over three and half years that we have been in office we have served Ghana football well,” he said in an interview with Super Sport.



He added that throughout his tenure, he and the Executive Council have made significant strides in the service of Ghanaian football.



Amidst the difficult times when football was halted due to the Anas expose' coupled with Covid and more, Kurt believes his administration has done well in reviving the sport.



"I and the Executive Council have ensured that we have ticked a lot of right boxes. Bringing back all competitions after the game had been stopped because of the Anas expose. Bringing back all competitions after a torrid time due to Covid, over a year plus. Reviving all domestic competitions, reviving juvenile football in all districts of the country, reviving and ensuring that women’s football gets the needed attention following a clarion call by FIFA president Gianni Infantino."



Overall, Okraku looks back on his three and a half years in office with pride, believing that they have served Ghanaian football well by addressing key issues and ensuring the progress and development of the sport in the country.



JNA/WA