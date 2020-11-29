Sports News of Sunday, 29 November 2020

Serbian coach Kosta Papic arrives to take charge of Hearts of Oak

Kosta Papic with Odotei at the stadium on Sunday night

Serbian coach, Kosta Papic has arrived in the country to take charge of Accra Hearts of Oak.



The Serbian coach was present at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday night's match against Inter Allies.



The gaffer who is coming for his second stint with the Ghanaian giants was spotted in the company of in-coming Accra Hearts of Oak CEO, Vincent Sowah Odotei ahead of the match at the Accra Stadium.



Hearts of Oak, with the ongoing construction of its new training centre at Pobiman are in need of a Technical Director to streamline the club's activities on and off the field.



The Phobians earlier on in the season appointed Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto for the Technical Director job but had to parts with the Portuguese just eight days after his appointment.



With the role still vacant, Hearts have settled on Kosta Papic who handled the side in the 2008/09 season.



He is expected to provide some support to the technical team led by Coach Edward Nii Odoom and deputy Asare Bediako.

