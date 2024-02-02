Serbian coach Goran Stevanovic eyes second spell with Black Stars

Sports News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Serbian coach Goran Stevanovic has expressed interest in becoming the next Black Stars coach following the sacking of Chris Hughton.



The former Premier League manager and the entire technical team of the Black Stars were shown the exit door following the team’s calamitous performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.



The Ghana FA is looking for a new coach after terminating the contract of Irish-Ghanaian coach last week following a disappointing AFCON, setting February 2, 2024 as deadline day for submission of application by coaches.



According to reports in the local media, the Serbian tactician has submitted his application to the Ghana Football Association as he aims for a second spell with the national team.



The 57-year-old managed the Black Stars between 2011 and 2012. He guided the team to the semifinals of the continental showpiece.



He has managed several clubs, including Cukaricki Partizan, Qingdao Jonoon and others.



Ghana bowed out at group stage after failing to win any of their group games. The West Africa powerhouse drew two games and suffered a defeat against, finishing in third place in Group B, behind Cape Verde and Egypt