Serbia-based defender Ebenezer Annan earns late call-up to join Black Stars

Sports News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ebenezer Annan, a promising 21-year-old left-back playing in Serbia, has received a last-minute invitation to join the Black Stars for their upcoming friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.



Currently on loan at Novi Pazar from Italian side Bologna, Annan's inclusion in the squad marks significant progress in his career as he gears up for his debut on the international stage.



Despite his young age, Annan has already made a notable impact in the Serbian league, featuring in 23 matches this season and contributing two assists along the way.



His versatility and defensive prowess have caught the attention of national team selectors, who see him as a valuable addition to the squad.



Annan's journey from Bologna to Novi Pazar and now to the Black Stars is a testament to his dedication and talent in the world of football.



The left-back was crowned the best foreign newcomer in the Serbian Superliga for the first half of the season in December.



With his potential yet to be fully realized, Annan's debut for the Black Stars promises to be a memorable moment in his burgeoning career, as he seeks to make a lasting impression on the international stage and cement his place among Ghana's footballing elite.