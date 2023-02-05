Senegal star Sy named CHAN 2022 Best Goalkeeper

Sports News of Sunday, 5 February 2023

Source: cafonline.com

Senegal goalkeeper, Pape Mamadou Sy has bagged the Best Goalkeeper Award of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2022 in Algeria.



The Generation Foot custodian was exceptional throughout the tournament keeping five clean sheets in six games played to inspire the Local Teranga Lions to their first-ever CHAN title.



Sy saved the all-important penalty by the eventual highest goal scorer at the tournament Aimen Mahious in the final – a feat that altered the momentum of the tense penalty shootout that saw his teammates run to him in celebration.



The CAF Technical Study Group selected Sy for his consistency throughout the tournament as well as his shot-stopping prowess, ball distribution, and leadership abilities on the pitch – qualities of a top goalkeeper.



Sy was at the heart of Senegal’s title charge at the tournament and when he looked like he was struggling with his right groin in extra-time, there was cause for worry by the technical bench, but he held on to go into the penalty shootout, and play a crucial role in guiding his nation to a historic CHAN victory against Algeria in Algiers.



Uganda’s Milton Karisa was the only player to score past him. A fine free-kick into the box found the Cranes captain well-positioned as a scramble for the ball confused Sy and with Cheikhou Omar Ndiaye seeming to block him, the ball went into the back of the net.



Sy registered a 100% save success rate and made three crucial saves for Senegal in the final against Algeria on Saturday before his important save to deny Mahious who had converted two penalties in the tournament against Libya and Côte d’Ivoire.