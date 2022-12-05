Senegal is proud of you - Sadio Mane tells his teammates after World Cup defeat to England

Sports News of Monday, 5 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2022 African Footballer of the Year, Sadio Mane is proud of his Senegalese teammates despite their defeat to England in the round of 16 stage of the 2022 World Cup .



The Terenga Lions who finished runners up in Group were hammered 3-0 by England at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday, December 4, 2022.



A goal each from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, and Bukayo Saka was enough to send the African champions packing from the tournament.



Sadio Mane who missed the World Cup due to an injury took to social media to congratulate his teammates for doing their best at the tournament.



"Dear brothers, you have fallen with arms in hand. The people are very proud of your journey which has warmed the hearts of the supporters, defending the national flag with dignity.



"Good luck, the learning continues. We will go in search of other trophies Inchallah," Sadio Mane wrote on his social media pages.



The defeat to Senegal means that the Atlas Lions of Morocco are the only African team left in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.



