Senegal U-17 secure historic AFCON title with comeback victory over Morocco

Sports News of Saturday, 20 May 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Senegal's U-17 national team, known as the Teranga Cubs, secured their first-ever U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Morocco in the final held at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers on Friday.



Morocco took an early lead in the 14th minute through captain Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal's header from a corner. The score remained 1-0 in favour of Morocco until the 79th minute when Senegal's Serigne Falou Diouf converted a penalty awarded through the assistance of VAR.



Just four minutes later, Mamadou Sawane rose above the defence to head home the winning goal, completing Senegal's remarkable comeback.



This triumph marked Senegal's third consecutive continental title within four months, following their victories in the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) and the U-20 AFCON earlier this year.



Both teams, playing in their first-ever U17 AFCON final, showed determination and battled for possession throughout the match. However, it was Senegal who ultimately emerged victorious.



The goal by Ait Boudlal had initially given Morocco a sense of control, but Senegal's penalty equaliser shifted the momentum in their favour. Sawane's decisive header dealt a blow to Morocco's hopes of claiming the title.



Senegal's U-17 team joins their senior national team in their recent run of success, as they have also won the AFCON 2021 crown and the AFCON Beach Soccer title.