Semenyo scores impressive goal in Bournemouth's 2-2 draw at Newcastle

Sports News of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo scored an impressive goal at St James' Park as Bournemouth drew 2-2 with Newcastle United in their thrilling Premier League encounter.



Semenyo's impressive display saw him find the back of the net in spectacular fashion.



Dominic Solanke broke the deadlock for Bournemouth but the lead was short-lived as Newcastle equalized through Anthony Gordon.



Bournemouth regained the lead through a thunderous strike from Antoine Semenyo.



However, Ritchie, a former Bournemouth player salvaged a point in dramatic fashion for Newcastle.



Despite Semenyo's heroics, Bournemouth had to walk away with a valuable point from the match.



Watch the goal below







JNA