Semenyo calls on fans to support Bournemouth 'every step of the way'

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo has expressed his gratitude for the role played by fans in their recent victories and has called for their continued support in the remaining matches of the season.



Semenyo, who scored his first Premier League goal in Bournemouth's 4-1 victory over Leeds United on Sunday, highlighted the importance of the fans in creating a positive atmosphere at the Vitality Stadium.



"The noise of the crowd gives us a massive lift. We want the crowd to be behind us every step of the way," he said in an interview with the club's media team after the match. "Today we gave them a win, we are all happy."



Bournemouth is currently placed 13th on the Premier League log, with 39 points from 34 games. Despite their recent good form, Semenyo believes that the team needs to maintain their focus and work hard to secure more victories in the coming matches.



"It’s good to see that the hard work is going out to the pitch and the results are showing," he said.